How Much Would A Return Trip To Mars Cost In Future? Elon Musk Says...

In a usual Twitter chatter, Elon Musk revealed how much a ticket to Mars could cost when SpaceX's ambitious mission goes live. It could be lesser than $100,000.

World | | Updated: February 13, 2019 14:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How Much Would A Return Trip To Mars Cost In Future? Elon Musk Says...

Elon Musk thinks people in advanced economies would be to sell their homes on Earth and move to Mars.


California: 

Elon Musk's ambitious space plans are no secret, even as his company SpaceX aims to send humans into space. In a usual Twitter chatter, however, Mr Musk revealed how much a ticket to Mars could cost when SpaceX's mission goes live.

In a response to a tweet asking the estimated costs for tickets to Moon or Mars accounting for reusability, Mr Musk replied that the costs are dependent on volume. 

However, he said he was confident that moving to Mars will one day would cost less than $500,000 or even lesser than $100,000, inclusive of a return ticket.

Mr Musk considers this cost low enough for people in advanced economies to sell their home on Earth and move to the Red Planet, if they so wish.

Although moving to Mars is the ambitious mission, Mr Musk's teams are prioritising Moon as a habitable alternative to Earth.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Elon MuskSpaceX
தமிழில் படிக்க

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karol Bagh FireValentine DayKiss DayLive TVHyderabad BoyHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekRedmi Note 7Oxygen OSMulayam Singh Yadav

................................ Advertisement ................................