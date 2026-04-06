How Netanyahu's Brother Led A Hostage Rescue Mission And Never Returned

Nearly five decades ago, Yonatan (Yoni) Netanyahu, brother of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, led one of the most daring hostage rescue missions in modern history—the Entebbe Raid. At that time, Israel rescued 102 hostages.

Back in 1976, an Air France flight from Tel Aviv was flying to Paris but it was hijacked by armed attackers and diverted to Uganda, which was at that time ruled by Idi Amin, who supported the hijackers. Around 250 passengers were taken hostage and kept at an old airport building in Entebbe, near Lake Victoria.

The hijackers were Palestinian and German extremists. They demanded the release of 52 terrorists in jails across Israel, Kenya, West Germany and a few other nations. The hijackers let the non-Israeli passengers go but kept 103 people, mostly Israelis and the crew, as hostages in the airport building.

After holding the hostages for about a week, Israel launched a rescue mission on July 4, 1976. Israeli planes flew at an altitude of less than 30 metres so they wouldn't be detected and reached Uganda by flying over Lake Victoria.

When they landed, the soldiers used a clever trick. They drove out in a black Mercedes car that looked exactly like Idi Amin's car, along with two Land Rovers. They even wore Ugandan army uniforms. Because of this, Ugandan soldiers thought it was Amin arriving and allowed the cars to move closer to the airport building without stopping them.

Once they got close, the commandos quickly got out and attacked. In less than an hour, they fought their way through the airport, killed seven hijackers, 45 Ugandans and rescued most of the hostages.

Before leaving, the Israeli commandos destroyed 11 Ugandan fighter jets so that no planes could chase them as they escaped. During the operation, three hostages and Yoni, a veteran of two wars, were killed.

"My beloved brother Yoni, who led the force that stormed the old terminal, overcame the terrorists and freed the hostages, was the only soldier who was killed," said Benjamin Netanyahu.

Today, Israel deals with fresh hostage crises. While Hamas has released some Israeli hostages since the October 7, 2023, attacks, around 120 people are still believed to be in captivity.