How Iran's Proxy Wars, Regional Conflict Brought It Close To US Confrontation

Since the early 2000s, Iran has shaped Middle Eastern conflicts through a combination of direct intervention and proxy warfare. Its strategic goals have included countering US and Israeli influence, expanding its ideological and geopolitical footprint, and building a network of allied non-state actors.

Over the first quarter of this century, Iran has been involved in four major regional conflicts, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, and played a critical role in supporting Palestinian armed factions in Gaza. This web of influence has evolved into a transnational alliance often referred to as the 'Axis of Resistance', which has increasingly put Iran in direct opposition to the United States and its allies.

Proxy Wars And Regional Conflicts Iran Has Been Involved In

Iraq

Since the 2003 US invasion, Iran has built deep influence in Iraq by backing powerful Shia militias like Kata'ib Hezbollah and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq. These groups were integrated into the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) and played key roles in fighting ISIS, but they also targeted US forces with rockets and drones.

Iran's Quds Force coordinated funding, arms, and training. Even after the US withdrawal, attacks on American troops continued, especially during Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, leading to US retaliatory strikes on militia facilities.

Syria

Iran entered the Syrian civil war in 2011 to save Bashar al-Assad's regime, deploying IRGC personnel and recruiting foreign Shia militias from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iraq. Iran established military bases and weapon routes through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon. This made Syria a key strategic corridor for Tehran but also a frequent target of Israeli airstrikes. Iranian proxies have clashed with both US forces in eastern Syria and Israeli jets targeting advanced weapons shipments.

Lebanon

Hezbollah, created by Iran in the early 1980s, remains Tehran's most powerful and trusted proxy. It holds political power in Lebanon and has a vast missile arsenal aimed at Israel. Iran provides financial support, advanced weaponry, and strategic guidance. Hezbollah fought a full-scale war with Israel in 2006 and has remained a persistent threat on Israel's northern border. Since 2023, Hezbollah has launched near-daily attacks on northern Israel in coordination with Gaza's Hamas.

Yemen

Iran supports Yemen's Houthis in their war against a Saudi-led coalition. While the Houthis are not under Iran's direct command, Tehran supplies them with weapons, missile components, and drone technology. Since late 2023, the Houthis have expanded their attacks to include Israeli targets and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, leading US and UK airstrikes.

Palestine

Iran has long supported Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) with funding, weapons, and training. In the lead-up to the October 2023 attack on Israel, Iran was sending Hamas around $7 million per month, US and Israeli media reported.

After Israel's continued military offensive on Gaza, Iran stepped up its support for Hamas by supplying advanced rockets, guided munitions, drones, and Kornet anti-tank missiles. These weapons were smuggled through Syria, Lebanon, and underground tunnel networks. Senior Quds Force commanders, including Saeed Izadi, oversaw the transfer of tens of millions of dollars and arms directly to Palestinian groups to sustain their fight against the Benjamin Netanyahu government.

Since October 2023, Israel has bombarded Gaza, with airstrikes targeting civilian areas, infrastructure, and hospitals. They have killed nearly 56,000 Palestinians, including babies, women and children, according to officials in the war-ravaged narrow strip.

In April 2024, Iran responded with its first direct missile and drone attacks on Israel, following an Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus.

The conflict escalated sharply on June 13, when Israel, claiming Iran was weeks away from developing nuclear weapons, launched strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites. The US joined the operation, targeting facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

Iran retaliated by launching missiles at Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and struck the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which was their most direct engagement with US military assets.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said Iran had warned them before targeting the Qatar air base. The 79-year-old also said Tehran and Tel Aviv had agreed to a ceasefire and would halt airstrikes at each other.