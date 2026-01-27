How Donald Trump's Threats Are Impacting Greenland's Tourism

As geopolitical tensions over Greenland escalate, the island's once thriving tourism sector now faces growing uncertainty, with some visitors postponing trips over US President Donald Trump's invasion threats.

At first, Trump's public interest in Greenland attracted global attention, which came as a boon for local businesses. However, the current situation has made the outlook for tourism far more uncertain.

Aurora Reizen, a Dutch travel agency, reported a 20 to 30 per cent drop in bookings to the island, according to The NY Post.

Casper Frank Moller and his partners, who launched their adventure tour company Raw Arctic in mid-2024, initially saw a major tourism boom. Demand was so high that they had to purchase additional boats and hire more staff to meet the needs of travellers. But now, Moller says, visitors are hesitant over safety concerns.

"The potential disturbance of the current world order has led to the decrease in Greenland tourism," he said, adding, "We're getting a lot of questions about whether it's a safe travel destination."

He said, "We haven't had any cancellations, but people are definitely delaying booking."

Christian Keldsen, director of the Greenland Business Association, said that some people want to visit Greenland quickly because of Trump's threats. He said tourists are even saying they want to visit Greenland quickly before it might become part of the US.

Keldsen said he had heard from operators that fearful travellers were cancelling their trips.

According to a survey by the Greenland Tourism Board, 44 per cent of Greenland's tourism businesses reported an increase in high-season bookings in 2025 as compared to 2024.

Infrastructure improvements are also helping make the island more accessible. A new airport in Nuuk now allows international flights, including direct connections from the US, and two additional airports are scheduled to open this year.

Recently, Trump, while giving a speech at the World Economic Forum, said he would not use military force to take Greenland, but criticised Europe, saying, "It is not heading in the right direction." He mentioned that he had made a deal with NATO to guarantee US access to Greenland.

"This enormous unsecured island is actually part of North America," Trump said. "That's our territory."