How A Bag Of Cheetos Unleashed Chaos In A Fragile US Cave Ecosystem

Carlsbad Caverns National Park is one of New Mexicos biggest tourist attractions.

We often forget the damage that littering does to the environment, particularly when it comes to the waste that we leave behind after outdoor activities. Travellers have deposited plastic waste into every natural area they visit, be it a plain, a riverside, a desert, or a hilltop. Littering is becoming a more serious problem that is endangering these locations' delicate ecosystems as well as their aesthetic value.

Last week at Carlsbad Caverns National Park, a visitor discarded a half-empty bag of Cheetos, creating an unintended snack for the cave's mould. As one of New Mexico's most popular tourist destinations, the park attracted nearly 400,000 visitors last year. In response to this incident, park rangers spent 20 minutes meticulously removing mould and microbial growth along the trail leading to the Big Room, the largest cave chamber by volume in North America. This clean-up effort was entirely due to the dropped bag of Cheetos left behind by a recent visitor.

The National Park's social media account now houses a statement regarding the incident, explaining that we affect the world around us in subtle ways, whether it be purposeful or not.

The post reads, "To the owner of the snack bag, the impact is likely incidental. But to the ecosystem of the cave, it had a huge impact."

"The processed corn, softened by the humidity of the cave, formed the perfect environment to host microbial life and fungi. Cave crickets, mites, spiders, and flies soon organise into a temporary food web, dispersing the nutrients to the surrounding caves and formations. Moulds spread higher up the nearby surfaces, fruit, die, and stink. And the cycle continues."

"Rangers spent twenty minutes carefully removing the foreign debris and moulds from the cave surfaces. Some members of this fleeting ecosystem are cave dwellers, but many of the microbial life and moulds are not. At the scale of human perspective, a spilt snack bag may seem trivial, but to the life of the cave, it can be world-changing. Great or small, we all leave an impact wherever we go. Let us all leave the world a better place than we found it."

This eye-opening incident is a reminder that our reliance on convenience comes at a significant cost to the planet, and mindful travel is more important than ever.