Won't Hold Vote For Impeachment Probe Against Trump: US House Speaker

House of Representatives does not plan to hold vote to authorise an impeachment: Nancy Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said the House of Representatives does not plan at this time to hold a full vote of the body to authorise an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

"There is no requirement that we have a vote and so at this time we will not be having a vote," Ms Pelosi said at a press conference.

