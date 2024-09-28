"Horrified": Ex-Harrods Owner's Son On Sex Abuse Claims Against Father

The son of Mohamed Al-Fayed, the late former boss of Harrods accused of sexually assaulting scores of employees, has said the allegations had "thrown into question the loving memory I had of him".

Lawyers say some 60 women have come forward to allege they were abused by Fayed, who died last year aged 94, following a television documentary in which women accused him of raping and sexually assaulting them.

"I am horrified and deeply concerned by the allegations recently brought to light against my late father," said Omar Fayed in a statement.

"The extent and explicit nature of the allegations are shocking and has thrown into question the loving memory I had of him," he said.

"How this matter could have been concealed for so long and in so many ways raises further disturbing questions," he added.

The avalanche of accusations against the late Egyptian billionaire follow a BBC expose last week in which women recounted being targeted by Fayed when they worked for Harrods, the luxury department store in London he owned for 25 years.

His son said that although he loved his father "very much" and that he was a "wonderful dad, that aspect of our relationship... does not blind me from an objective assessment of circumstances".

The alleged victims deserved "full transparency and accountability," he added in a statement to Sky News late on Friday.

"I will continue to support the principles of truth, justice, accountability and fairness, regardless of where that journey may lead. No-one is above the law," he said.

Fayed's accusers say the assaults took place in his apartments in London and his properties in Paris, including the Ritz hotel.

Allegations include a repeated pattern of women who underwent a selection process for positions close to Fayed.

Once selected, they were subjected to an "invasive" gynaecological examination, the results of which were shared with Fayed.

The women said that when they tried to complain about their abuse, they were threatened by senior security staff, demoted and subjected to false allegations until they had "no choice" but to leave Harrods.

Fayed sold Harrods in 2010 to the investment arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund for a reported £1.5 billion ($2.2 billion).

He also owned Fulham Football Club and the Ritz Hotel in Paris.

