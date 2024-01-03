Man Pleads Not Guilty After Woman Dies At 'Slapping Therapy' Workshop In UK

Hongchi Xiao denied the charge during a short hearing at a court in Winchester. (File)

A 60-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of manslaughter by gross negligence of a woman who died from medical complications at a "slapping therapy" workshop in the UK.

Hongchi Xiao, an alternative healer from Cloudbreak, California, denied the charge during a short hearing at a court in Winchester, southern England.

He was charged in November following the death of Danielle Carr-Gomm, 71, who was taking part in a session at a hotel to help her diabetes in October 2016.

The charge alleges that Xiao "unlawfully killed" the pensioner while delivering a "paida lajin" workshop, which involves patients being slapped or slapping themselves repeatedly.

It claims that he breached his duty of care towards Carr-Gomm by failing to take reasonable steps to ensure medical assistance when she was suffering from a "medical crisis", namely ketoacidosis.

Diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious condition that can happen in people with diabetes due to a lack of insulin and requires urgent medical treatment.

Xiao, who was born in China, was extradited to the UK from Australia. He was remanded in custody until a further administrative hearing on February 8 and a four-week trial starting June 26.

Carr-Gomm, who was described by her family as an avid follower of holistic medicine and alternative therapies, was born in France and moved to the UK at the age of 21.

She was diagnosed with diabetes in 1999 but struggled to inject insulin because of a fear of needles.

