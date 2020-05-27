Hong Kong No Longer Autonomous From China: US Secretary Of State Tells Congress

"No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground," Mike Pompeo said.

Hong Kong No Longer Autonomous From China: US Secretary Of State Tells Congress

Hong Kong had witnessed massive pro-democracy protests in 2019 (File)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer enjoys the autonomy promised by Beijing, stripping the financial hub of special trading rights.

"No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground," Pompeo said in a statement, hours before Beijing is expected to impose a controversial new security law.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Hong Kong autonomyHong Kong and ChinaUS Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com