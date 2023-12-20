Honda To Recall More Than 100,000 Hybrid Vehicles Over Fire Risk

Honda Motor Co's American unit is recalling about 106,030 CR-V hybrid vehicles (Representational

Honda Motor Co's American unit is recalling about 106,030 CR-V hybrid vehicles due to the risk of fire or injury in a crash caused by an overheated battery cable or short circuit, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

To address the issue, dealers will replace the battery cable, NHTSA added.

