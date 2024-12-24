Advertisement

Honda Shares Soar 16% After Buyback Announcement

Honda shares soared more than 16 percent on Tuesday after the Japanese auto giant announced a buyback of up to $7 billion the previous day.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Honda Shares Soar 16% After Buyback Announcement

Honda shares soared more than 16 percent on Tuesday after the Japanese auto giant announced a buyback of up to 1.1 trillion yen ($7 billion) the previous day.

The buyback announcement came as Honda and its struggling rival Nissan agreed on Monday to launch talks on a merger seen as a bid to catch up with Chinese companies and Tesla on electric vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Honda, Honda Shares, NISSAN
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com