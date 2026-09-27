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Homes Near US Base In UK Evacuated, Men Detained Over Explosives Offences

The Gloucestershire Police force says "a number of properties" are being evacuated in Whelford, western England.

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Homes Near US Base In UK Evacuated, Men Detained Over Explosives Offences
Police say army bomb-disposal experts are examining several vehicles.
London:

Police evacuated homes Sunday near an air base in England used by the US and arrested several men over suspected explosives offences.

The Gloucestershire Police force said Sunday that residents of "a number of properties" in Whelford, western England, have been taken to a nearby leisure center and that the situation is "contained."

That is close to RAF Fairford, a base that American forces have used for strictly limited strikes during the war with Iran. After the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran on Feb. 28, the UK government allowed the American military to use the Fairford base to strike Iranian missile sites.

Police say several men have been detained on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, and army bomb-disposal experts are examining several vehicles.

Police did not confirm the arrests were linked to the base.

"A cordon is currently in place but we'd like to reassure people that we believe this incident is contained," the force said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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