Hollywood Writers To Evaluate New Labor Proposal From Studios Amid Stike

The union representing striking writers said it's evaluating a new labor proposal from Hollywood studios following a three-month-long standoff. The Writers Guild of America said it received the counterproposal on Friday from the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, which represents the studios.

The union will evaluate the offer and respond next week "after deliberation," according to a note sent to WGA members Friday evening.

The writers went on strike May 2 after failing to reach an agreement in contract negotiations with the studios. They were joined on strike by the Screen Actors Guild in July. Even as the writers' union evaluates the proposal, it urged members to continue showing up at picket lines, according to the note.

The latest development marks some progress after a meeting between the AMPTP and WGA ended last week without an agreement to resume talks. Major studios reported better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter, which is partially due to the savings that come with not producing new projects.

"As far as I'm concerned, this strike should come to a close as soon as possible, and what we need is for the companies to come back to the table," said SAG AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday.

"Them talking to the Writers Guild is great. I am looking forward to them talking to us and us all finding this path forward so we can bring the strike to an end."

