Happy Holidays 2019: Google Celebrates Christmas With A Bright Doodle

Happy Holidays 2019: Google celebrates Christmas with a shiny doodle

Google today celebrated the day three of its 'holiday season' doodle series with a bright and shiny doodle.

The shiny doodle also celebrates Christmas. In today's doodle, the Google logo is wrapped around with colourful blinking lights and the decoration balls form the the double 'O' in the word 'Google'.

That's not all, google has also introduced a live Santa tracker on its homepage. The tracker allows you to assess when and where has Santa reached and how far is he from your location.

Christmas, which falls on 25th of December every year, is celebrated as birth of Jesus Christ. On this day people all around the world decorate their houses with lights and Christmas trees. They have feasts, exchange gifts, bake plum cakes, sing carols and pray at church. Given the importance of the day, prayer sessions are held in churches and people's houses from the night of December 24 itself.

Christmas is even more special for children, as they wait for Santa Claus to bring their gifts.

In some of the countries, Christmas is observed as a public holiday.

Here's wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!