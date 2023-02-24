Hogwarts Legacy By Warner Bros Sells Over 12 Million Copies In 2 Weeks

Hogwarts Legacy was developed by Avalanche Software.

Warner Bros. open-action game Hogwarts Legacy has sold more than 12 million copies so far. The game, which was launched earlier this month, is set in the 1800s.

Hogwarts Legacy also recorded $850 million in global sales, reported The Variety. The game is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The report added that the makers recorded 267 million hours of engagement time between February 10, the launch date, and February 21.

Warner Bros. Games, in a statement, said that they have also broken company "records with 280 million hours played to date", the report stated.

As per the official website, Hogwarts Legacy “is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the centre of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”

The game has three sections - Explore an Open World, Be the Witch or Wizard You Want to be, and Experience a New Wizarding World Adventure.

Warner Bros. Games released the latest offering under the Portkey Games label, reported Deadline.

David Haddad, President, of Warner Bros. Games, said in a statement, “We are so thrilled and proud to see the player response to Hogwarts Legacy from gamers, fans who are new to gaming, and reviewers around the world."

“Our development team at Avalanche delivered an amazing, high-quality Wizarding World experience that truly fulfills the fan fantasy of life at Hogwarts and our publishing teams have executed a globally impactful launch campaign," he added.