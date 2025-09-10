"Hitler Of Our Time": Trump Heckled At Restaurant By Pro-Palestine Protesters

US President Donald Trump was confronted by protesters while dining at a restaurant in Washington DC. At Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, near the White House, protesters chanted, ""Free DC" and "Free Palestine," calling him "the Hitler of our time."

Trump smiled at the protesters and nodded, and then signalled for them to be removed, saying, "Come on, let's go". Other diners booed the protesters, who were escorted out later, CNN reported.

He was accompanied by secretary of state Marco Rubio, vice president JD Vance and defence secretary Pete Hegseth.

A feminist activist group called Code Pink claimed responsibility and posted on social media, "While Trump, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth and others feasted at a steakhouse, we stood our ground and told them the truth: Free DC. Free Palestine. Trump is the Hitler of our time."

After Trump federalised the Washington police and deployed the national guard, he boasted that the capital has now turned into a "safe zone".

Before going for the dinner, he told reporters that there will be similar operations in another city soon. He said, "We'll be announcing another city that we're going to very shortly, we're working it out."

He also said that he was dining with his cabinet members because it has become safe now. "This was one of the most unsafe cities in the country. Now it's as safe as there is in the country, so we're here with cabinet members having dinner, and everybody should go out," he said. He further told diners who applauded him, "We have a safe city, so that's good. Enjoy yourself. You won't be mugged going home."