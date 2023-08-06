Hiroshima Day: When US Atomic Bomb Incinerated A Japanese City

A US B-29 bomber aircraft dropped flew over Hiroshima and dropped the bomb at 8:15 am.

On August 6, 1945, a United States warplane dropped the powerful "Little Boy", the first atomic bomb, over Hiroshima in Japan, killing over 140,000 people. A US B-29 bomber aircraft dropped flew over Hiroshima and dropped the bomb at 8:15 am. Three days later, Nagasaki was bombed after the US dropped, "Fat Man", another atomic weapon, in its war against imperial Japan.

On Hiroshima Day, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he “Stands with the people of Hiroshima and the hibakusha working tirelessly to ensure that nuclear weapons are never used again.”

His tweet read, “78 years ago, a nuclear weapon incinerated Hiroshima. As anyone who has visited knows, the memories never fade. I stand with the people of Hiroshima and the hibakusha working tirelessly to ensure that nuclear weapons are never used again.”

I stand with the people of Hiroshima and the hibakusha working tirelessly to ensure that nuclear weapons are never used again.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, on the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing, said, “Leaders around the world must confront the reality that nuclear threats now being voiced by certain policymakers reveal the folly of nuclear deterrence theory. They must immediately take concrete steps to lead us from the dangerous present toward our ideal world.”

Tim Wright, the treaty coordinator for International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), shared a picture from the blast site and said, “One of the worst atrocities ever committed. On this day 78 years ago, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing more than 140,000 people, almost all of them civilians.”

One of the worst atrocities ever committed. On this day 78 years ago, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing more than 140,000 people, almost all of them civilians.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has shared an illustration of Hiroshima and said that the day reminds “us of one of the most devastating events in history that caused unfathomable destruction and sufferings to countless lives.”

Hiroshima reminds us of one of the most devastating events in history that caused unfathomable destruction and sufferings to countless lives. On Hiroshima Day, let's pledge to build a future without nuclear weapons and work for lasting world peace.

