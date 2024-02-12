Hillary Clinton Gives Shoutout To Taylor Swift's 'Boyfriend' At Super Bowl, See Post

The former Secretary of State opted for an unconventional shout-out on X

Adding a surprising twist to the Super Bowl festivities, Hillary Clinton's congratulatory message to Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs has stirred surprise across the internet. The former Secretary of State opted for an unconventional shout-out on X, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media.

"Congratulations to Taylor's boyfriend - and the entire Kansas City Chiefs community!" Mrs Clinton wrote, referencing Mr Kelce's relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

See the post here:

Congratulations to Taylor's boyfriend—and the entire Kansas City Chiefs community! 💕🏈 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 12, 2024

Mrs Clinton's post left the internet users both amused and in disbelief. While some found humour in the reference, others thought that it was posted from a parody account.

A user commented, "Can't believe this tweet is real."

Another user wrote, "Taylor Swift knows a winning team when she picks it... Kansas City -AND- the Democrats For The Win!"

"She won, now you can win by taking your rightful place as Madam President. We need it," the third user commented.

"I think we all knew that Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were going to win the Super Bowl," the fourth user wrote.

The fifth user asked, "You didn't even show him enough respect to use his actual name?"

Meanwhile, pop sensation Taylor Swift beamed with joy as her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl 2024 against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The couple shared a kiss and a warm hug at the stadium after the Chief's big win. "Oh my God," she said to him as she gave him a big hug and multiple kisses. "Unbelievable!" she added as she patted his back, as per Page Six. Kelce and the Chiefs beat the 49ers 25 to 22 in overtime at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Taylor Swift ran onto the field, where she was spotted hugging and kissing her boyfriend.

Several pictures and videos of the couple kissing and hugging on the field went viral on social media and fans showered praises. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy and their third Super Bowl in five seasons.