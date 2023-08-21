High Temperature Pushes 'Zero Degree Line' To Record Height In Switzerland

The previous record of 5,184 metres was set on July 25 last year.

A hot spell enveloping Europe has pushed the zero-degree line -- the altitude at which the temperature dips into the minus -- to a record height of nearly 5,300 metres (17,400 feet) in Switzerland.

The zero-degree line is determined by meteorologists using weather balloons that take off twice a day from Payerne in western Switzerland.

MeteoSwiss said the new height was clocked overnight from Sunday to Monday at 5,298 metres, "which constitutes a record since monitoring began in 1954".

The previous record of 5,184 metres was set on July 25 last year.

"The area known as the zero-degree isotherm is the threshold between air layers with temperatures above 0 degrees Celsius at lower altitudes and those with temperatures below freezing at higher altitudes," MeteoSwiss said.

"Among other things, the zero-degree isotherm affects vegetation, the snow line and the water cycle, and so has a considerable impact on the habitats of humans, animals and plants alike," it added, calling the marker "an integral part of weather forecasts in the Alpine region".

