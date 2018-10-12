High-Speed Train Catches Fire In Germany, 510 Evacuated

The train was travelling from Cologne to Munich when it caught fire early on Friday.

World | | Updated: October 12, 2018 17:57 IST
High-Speed Train Catches Fire In Germany, 510 Evacuated

None of the 510 passengers were injured in the fire.

Berlin: 

A German high-speed train travelling from Cologne to Munich caught fire early on Friday, prompting the evacuation of all 510 passengers without injury before flames ripped through two carriages and burned them out.

Mass-selling daily Bild said a policeman travelling on the ICE train smelled smoke and activated the emergency braking system, "averting catastrophe".

Operator Deutsche Bahn said it had closed the high-speed line between Cologne and Frankfurt as a result of the fire and would divert trains travelling that route, adding 80 minutes to the journey time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

