'Priceless Info': Elon Musk Needs To Finish This Course As Twitter Chief

The latest Twitter thread by Elon Musk has spread like wildfire on social media.

Elon Musk has everyone's attention after sealing the $44 billion Twitter deal from sacking its CEO Parag Agarwal to tweeting that the "bird is freed".

Now, the tech billionaire has shared a screengrab of an “auto-generated” mail that he received from the micro-blogging platform.

As per the email, Mr Musk needs to complete a mandatory course “Managing @Twitter 101” and that too within 30 days.

The email read, “Hey Elon, It's time to start Managing @Twitter 101 (M101). M101 covers what it means to be a good manager at Twitter by showing you how to create opportunities for impact, help your Tweeps grow their careers, and demonstrate care for your team. Psst...You have only got 30 days to finish this mandatory course. And once you're done, we will enroll you in Managing @Twitter 201.”

The email added that if there are any questions, Mr Musk can drop his query by clicking on a link.

Mr Musk, along with the screengrab of the email, wrote, “Just received this email from Twitter. This is an actual, real email that was auto-generated” and added ROFL emojis.

On the 30 days deadline, Elon Musk, in a follow-up tweet, said, “So demanding to allow a mere 30 days to learn this priceless information.”

Mr Musk added, “But Management 201 is such a tantalising carrot…”

A user wrote, “Perfect…lol The owner of Twitter has to do a mandatory Managing 101.”

Another added, “Wish you much success in finishing Managing @Twitter 101.”

In the middle of this, a user asked “Elon [Musk], do you plan to be CEO for some time?” To this, the Twitter boss replied, “My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is.”

Highlighting the Dynamic Island feature on Mr Musk's phone, a curious user wanted to know the song he was listening to.

“Is there a chance of increasing the allowable length of videos so that we can post longer videos? I have parodies I'd love to post,” asked a user. To this, Mr Musk replied with a 100 emoji.

When asked to pick “one thing that's most messed up at Twitter right now”, Mr Musk said, “There seem to be 10 people “managing” for every one person coding.”

Pointing to the time when the screengrab was taken, this person wrote, “An early bird works in the early morning at 4:23 am?”

Meanwhile, as per a media report, Elon Musk has "planned to begin laying off workers" at Twitter soon.