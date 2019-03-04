Helicopter Crash Kills Four Americans And Their Pilot In Kenya: Police

Police did not identify the victims, saying next of kin had to be notified first. (Representational)

Four Americans and their Kenyan pilot were killed when their helicopter crashed on a remote island in Lake Turkana in a national park in northwest Kenya, police said on Monday.

The aircraft came down in Central Island National Park at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, killing all on board.

The cause of the crash had yet to be determined.

"Available information indicates that two helicopters had landed earlier at Labolo tented Camp on the National Park's Island, however one managed to clear the area safely," Kenya's National Police Service said on its Twitter feed.

The crash comes less than a month after three Americans were among five who died in a plane crash in the west of the country.