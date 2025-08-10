'He Sacrificed Ballon d'Or': Fans Praise Mo Salah's Stand On 'Palestinian Pele's' Death

Egypt and Liverpool footballer Mohamed Salah is receiving widespread praise after he spoke about the death of a footballer, known as the "Palestinian Pele". Suleiman al-Obeid, 41, was killed in southern Gaza earlier this week while waiting for humanitarian aid as Israeli forces attacked the civilians.

Reacting to a tribute post from UEFA, the governing body for football in Europe, did not mention the reason for Al-Obeid's death, Salah posed a striking question.

"Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?" wrote Salah on X (formerly Twitter).

Check the viral post here:

Can you tell us how he died, where, and why? https://t.co/W7HCyVVtBE — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 9, 2025

The post has since gone viral on social media, garnering over 61 million views, thousands of reposts and comments. The majority of users have applauded the Egyptian for his stance, while others highlighted that he may have sacrificed his Ballon d'Or credentials by taking a controversial political line.

"I didn't think I could love this man [Salah] anymore than I already do, but here we are," said one user, while another added: "Salah sacrificed the Ballon d'Or hopes completely today, but in a cool fashion. Free free Palestine."

A third commented: "My respect for him has just gone up a hundred times, he's nothing like these weak footballers who shut their mouth up with the fear of losing sponsors."

A fourth said: "This ends any slim hope Salah had of winning the Ballon d'Or. Given France football's corruption and racism but some matters go beyond football. I'm really proud of him."

This ends any slim hope Salah had of winning the Ballon d'Or. given france football's corruption and racism but some matters go beyond football. I'm really proud of him. https://t.co/wVwcLfipn3 — Nuna (@NaiiLFC) August 9, 2025

Salah's Palestinian support

This is not the first instance when Salah has spoken about the Palestinian cause. In 2023, the Liverpool star appealed for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza and called for "world leaders to come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls".

Apart from Salah, other footballers like Sam Morsy, Ibrahima Konate, Paul Pogba and Son Heung-Min, among others, have also raised their voice to help the people of Palestine.