'Hats Off To Qatar': Rishi Sunak's World Cup Tweet Draws Mixed Reactions

Rishi Sunak's tweet has drew mixedresponses. (File)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised Qatar for hosting “an incredible” FIFA World Cup this year. Rishi Sunak had shared the post ahead of England's Round of 16 game against Senegal. The Three Lions have now entered the quarter-finals after beating Senegal 3-0.

“Hats off to Qatar for hosting an incredible World Cup so far. The group stages will be remembered as one of the all-time greats,” the PM tweeted. “Come on England keep the dream alive,” he added.

Hats off to Qatar for hosting an incredible World Cup so far.



The group stages will be remembered as one of the all-time greats.



Come on @England keep the dream alive ????????????#FIFAWorldCup#ENGSEN



pic.twitter.com/YyLv9Y2VjZ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 4, 2022

The tweet soon gained traction and drew mixed responses.

“Seriously? All-time greats? Not sure what you're watching…” a user wrote.

Seriously? All time greats? Not sure what you're watching…????????‍♀️ — Corinna #GTTO #RemainersWereRight (@corinna_gregory) December 4, 2022

Some highlighted the thrilling match between England and Senegal.

“Today's match is a masterpiece. Counterattacks ended with incredible and classic goals... It feels like England, this time, gonna sweep everyone on the way,” a person said.

Today's match is masterpiece

Counter attacks ended with incredible and classic goals....

It feels like England this time gonna sweep everyone on the way facing with — Abbos Ibrohimov (@Ibrohimov1Abbos) December 4, 2022

Another wrote, “Yes, Rishi Sunak. Qatar has hosted an incredible event, one that has allowed tolerance to prevail. Only just a handful of people who have had an issue, but it has been an enjoyable watch so far. Well done.”

Yes! @RishiSunak Qatar has hosted an Incredible event, one that has allowed tolerance to prevail. Only just a handful of people who have had an issue, but it has been an enjoyable watch so far. Well done #QatarWorldCup2022 ???????????????????????? — Ray (@Mr_Nft86) December 4, 2022

“All reports point to an incredible world cup experience. Not related but the football has been the best I have seen of any world cup. And of course, best wishes to England,” a comment read.

All reports point to an incredible world cup experience. Not related but the football has been the best i have seen of any world cup. And of course, best wishes to England. — Nitin Garg (@NitingGarg) December 5, 2022

Many were impressed by England's stunning victory.

“I congratulate the lions, Very well played boys! Good luck for your next remaining matches! I haven't seen England play this well in a long time!” a user wrote.

I congratulate the lions,

Very well play boys!

Good luck for your next remaining matches!

I haven't seen England play this good in a long time! — Zaza62 (@Zaza6212) December 4, 2022

One said, “It is the quality of teams, and close matches which makes this World Cup in Qatar a more exciting one.”

It is the quality of teams, close matches which makes this World Cup in Qatar more exiting one. — Rajesh Rai (@RajeshR78520278) December 4, 2022

After defeating Senegal, England is now set to face defending champions France in the quarter-finals match on December 11, Sunday. France stormed into the quarter-finals after its 3-1 victory over Poland.