Haryana Man Shot Dead In US for Objecting To Man Urinating In Public

A man in Haryana was shot dead in the US for allegedly stopping a man from urinating on the road outside the store where he worked, his family told PTI.

26-year-old Kapil, a native of Jind district, was working as a security guard at a store in California. When he was objected to a man urinating outside the store, an argument followed. Moments later, the accused took out a gun and shot him dead, Suresh Kumar Gautam, the head of Barah Kalan village in Jind, told PTI.

Kapil had gone to the US around three years ago, allegedly through the "donkey route", crossing the jungles of Panama and scaling the Mexico border wall, The Times of India reported. Though he was intiially arrested, he was later released after legal proceedings and had been living in the US since then. His immigration had cost the family around Rs 45 lakh.

Kapil is survived by his parents and two sisters. His father is a farmer and has a small land holding.

Mr Gautam urged the Centre and Haryana government to help bring back Kapil's body to his village. He also told TOI that his family plans to meet the deputy commissioner in this regard.

In May this year, an Indian origin man was fatally shot by a man posing as a customer in the United States. The victim was in the shop, when the accused came to the shop and tried to rob him of the money at the cash counter. The man seemed to follow his instructions, however the killer shot him dead after robbing all the money.

Another incident came to light in March when a 24-year-old Indian woman and her 56-year-old father were shot dead at a departmental store in Virginia. According to reports, the accused reached the store to buy liquor and asked why the store was shut at night. He then opened fire at the father-daughter duo.