Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty To New Sex Crime Charge

More than 80 women accused Harvey Weinstein of harassment, sexual assault or rape.

Disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to a new sex crime charge in New York.

Weinstein, 72, who had emergency heart surgery just over a week ago, appeared in a Manhattan courtroom in a wheelchair to enter his plea to a single count of committing a criminal sexual act.

The once-powerful movie mogul was unshaven and appeared pale and visibly frail during his brief court appearance before Judge Curtis Farber. He was wearing a dark suit, a white shirt and a blue tie.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the new indictment of Weinstein is for the alleged sexual assault of a woman in a lower Manhattan hotel sometime between April 29, 2006 and May 6, 2006.

"Thanks to this survivor who bravely came forward, Harvey Weinstein now stands indicted for an additional alleged violent sexual assault," Bragg said in a statement.

"This investigation is ongoing," he added.

Speaking to reporters after the arraignment, Arthur Aidala, Weinstein's lawyer, said the alleged sexual assault behind the new charge was "almost two decades ago" and "at this moment I don't know much more than that."

Weinstein is serving a 16-year prison sentence after being convicted on rape charges in California.

He was also convicted in New York in 2020 of the rape and sexual assault of an actress and of forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison in that case.

The New York Court of Appeals, however, overturned that conviction in April and Weinstein is awaiting a retrial on those charges.

The new trial was scheduled to begin on November 12 but prosecutors said Wednesday the date seems "unrealistic."

Farber scheduled a next court hearing for Weinstein for October 2.

The one-time Hollywood heavyweight has suffered from a raft of health issues while in prison and has spent time in a secure hospital unit.

Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital last week from New York's Rikers Island prison for emergency heart surgery.

Allegations against Weinstein helped launch the #MeToo movement in 2017, a watershed moment for women fighting sexual misconduct.

More than 80 women accused him of harassment, sexual assault or rape, including prominent actors Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd.

Weinstein claimed any sexual relations in question were consensual.

Weinstein and his brother Bob co-founded Miramax Films.

Their hits included 1994's "Pulp Fiction" and 1998's "Shakespeare in Love," for which Weinstein shared a best picture Oscar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)