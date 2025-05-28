Harvard Has Got To Behave, Have A 15% Cap On Foreign Students: Trump

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Harvard University should have a 15% cap on the number of foreign students it admits and that the Ivy League school needs to show the administration their current list of students from other countries.

"Harvard has got to behave themselves. Harvard is treating our country with great disrespect and all they're doing is getting in deeper and deeper" Trump told reporters gathered in the Oval Office.

