Harvard, UPenn, MIT Asked On Calls For Jew Campus Genocide. Their Reply

Harvarrd University was among three top institutions questioned about hate on campus

The presidents of Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have testified in Capitol Hill and assured that they will take steps to check antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus in the wake of Israel's military offensive in Gaza following the Hamas attack.

Reports of a surge in both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents across the US have left the authorities concerned. A report showed a decline in the sense of safety among Jewish students on campus. During their testimony, university leaders, including Claudine Gay, Elizabeth Magill, and Sally Kornbluth, condemned the rise in antisemitic acts and pledged to address the parallel increase in Islamophobia and combat various forms of hate on campuses.



The hearing on "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism" became combative at times. UPenn President Elizabeth Magill began, "Today's hearing is focused on antisemitism and its direct impact on the Jewish community. But history teaches us that where antisemitism goes unchecked, other forms of hate spread and ultimately can threaten democracy."



During the questioning, New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik directly asked if "calling for the genocide of Jews" violated the codes of conduct at Harvard, MIT, and Penn. All three university presidents responded that the answer depended on the context. “It is a context-dependent decision,” Ms Magill responded, to which Stefanik expressed disbelief, stating, “Calling for the genocide of Jews is dependent on the context? That is not bullying or harassment? This is the easiest question to answer ‘yes,' Ms. Magill.”

Harvard President Claudine Gay emphasised taking action when speech turns into conduct. MIT President Sally Kornbluth mentioned investigating such language if it's pervasive and severe. Despite these distinctions, both agreed that antisemitism is a significant issue on their campuses, intensifying since Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel. “I know some Israeli and Jewish students feel unsafe on campus,” Ms Kornbluth said. “As they bear the horror of the Hamas attacks and the history of antisemitism, these students have been pained by chants in recent demonstrations.”



Elise Stefanik expressed on X, formerly Twitter, that the presidents refused to confirm whether "calling for the genocide of Jews" constituted bullying and harassment according to their codes of conduct. She criticised their stance, stating they insisted on the need for "action" before labelling it as such. “THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE AND ANTISEMITIC. They must all resign immediately today,” she wrote.

Presidents of @Harvard@MIT and @Penn REFUSE to say whether "calling for the genocide of Jews" is bullying and harassment according to their codes of conduct. Even going so far to say it needs to turn to "action" first.



— Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) December 5, 2023



Billionaire investor Bill Ackman expressed dissatisfaction with the university presidents' responses on Capitol Hill. “They must all resign in disgrace. If a CEO of one of our companies gave a similar answer, he or she would be toast within the hour,” he wrote on X.

The presidents of @Harvard, @MIT, and @Penn were all asked the following question under oath at today's congressional hearing on antisemitism:



Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate [your university's] code of conduct or rules regarding bullying or harassment?



— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 5, 2023



The presidents were accompanied by Pamela Nadell, a professor of history and Jewish studies at American University, who provided historical context on antisemitism in the US and discussed the Biden administration's efforts to combat it.



Committee chair Rep. Virginia Foxx stated that the hearing was a chance for leaders to address instances of antisemitism on campuses, acknowledging the denial of a safe learning environment for students. She stressed the witnesses were speaking not just to lawmakers, but also to students seeking protection, including those affiliated with Jewish and pro-Israel campus groups present in the audience.



The testimony came after heightened tensions on college campuses nationwide. Pro-Palestinian students or faculty, including those from the three universities represented at the hearing, had attracted attention for speech and actions that various critics had labelled as antisemitic or inappropriate.