Harrowing Video Shows Woman Being Kidnapped From Music Festival By Hamas Group

Shocking footage of a 25-year-old woman being kidnapped from a peace festival by Hamas fighters has surfaced on the internet. The distressing video shows Noa Argamani, a 25-year-old woman pleading for her life while sitting on the back of a fighter's motorcycle.

Ms Argamani is seen forcibly being driven away by gunmen as she screams, "Don't kill me! No, no, no.” Her boyfriend Avi Nathan is also seen being manhandled by the Hamas group, reported the New York Post. Her boyfriend is also reportedly missing.

The pair were in the south of Israel to attend a music festival.

Noa was partying in the south of Israel in a peace music festival when Hams terrorists kidnapped her and dragged her from Israel into Gaza.



Noa is held hostage by Hamas.



Mr Nathan's brother Moshe Or reported him as missing, and the emergency teams later notified the family about the video of his and Ms Argamani's kidnapping.

“We were worried and tried to call. His phone was unavailable and so was hers,” Israel National News reported.

“I can't imagine what's going through her mind – screaming in panic, when some scumbags are holding her and not letting her go,” Mr Or said.

Amir Moadi described her roommate Ms Argamani as a lovely and positive woman who loves to travel. She told the news outlet that Ms Argamani recently returned from a Sri Lanka trip and is an only child. Her parents are “in shock and can't even speak.”

According to the New York Times, Hundreds are said to be missing after fleeing the music festival on early Saturday morning. The people were trying to escape incoming rockets and gunfire from Palestinian fighters.

Other videos circulating on social media showed bodies of a number of people in military fatigues as well as dead motorists and passengers on a highway.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical services said 22 people had been shot dead in the country after Palestinian terrorists crossed from the Gaza Strip, AFP reported.

Fighters also fired thousands of rockets towards Israel, which hit back with air strikes.

There was no official confirmation from Gaza health officials of reports that multiple Palestinians had been killed inside the territory.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza since 2007, following Hamas taking control, and the army has since fought multiple wars against terrorists.

