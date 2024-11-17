Harris Campaign Spent $24,000 On Ice Cream And Food Delivery: Report

Kamala Harris' campaign spent over $24,000 on food delivery and ice cream during the 2024 presidential election, a report in The Telegraph has claimed, as the Democrats wasted away $1.5 billion in funding received from the donors. From July onwards, Democrats spent $14,974 on food deliveries using Uber Eats and DoorDash, as per the Federal Election Commission data. $8,929 was spent on ice cream pints and parlours such as Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream and Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. Additionally, a $6,000-"site fee" was paid to the Arizona board game cafe Snakes and Lattes for a Tim Walz visit.
The Democrats have come under intense scrutiny after the election loss to President-elect Donald Trump who spent considerably less than the incumbent party. It is believed that the Harris campaign is currently in $20 million debt.
During the final days of the canvassing trail, Democrats spent $2.6 million on private jet travel, much to the dismay of even hardcore Democrat voters. Between October 1 and October 17, her campaign owed nearly $2.2 million to South Florida-based firm Private Jet Services Group and a further $430,000 to Advanced Aviation Team in Virginia.
Trump offers to pay Harris campaign
Days after the election result, Trump took a swipe at the Harris campaign by offering to bail it out of the debt. "I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn't have lots of $'s left over," Mr Trump posted on X (formerly Twitter).
"Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others. Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do. We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was "Earned Media," and that doesn't cost very much," he added.
Meanwhile, Ro Khanna, a California Congressman did not mince his words in criticising the Harris campaign for its extravagant spending.
"We didn't emphasise the economy. Instead, we spent a billion dollars having concerts all over America. I mean, it was ridiculous," Khanna told the Washington Post.
Despite raising over a billion dollars, the Harris campaign is still pushing donors for more money after the election, according to a report in Fortune. Persistent appeals are being sent to Democrat donors, asking them to chip in with the money to plug the deficit.
