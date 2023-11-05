Hamas' Surprise Attack To Israel's Gaza Seige: Key Moments In Ongoing War

A war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7

A war between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers erupted after the Palestinian Islamist movement launched the worst attack in Israel's 75-year history on October 7.

Israeli officials say more than 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that 9,488 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardments, including 3,900 children.

Key developments:

Hamas attacks Israel

At dawn on October 7, the sabbath and a Jewish holiday, rockets rain down on Israel from Gaza as hundreds of Hamas fighters infiltrate by land, sea, and air into southern Israel.

More than 1,400 people, mainly civilians, are killed, according to Israeli officials.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip on October 7 (REUTERS)

They include 270 mainly young people at a music festival and hundreds more in communities near the Gaza border.

The militants take hostage of more than 240 people -- Israelis and foreigners, officials say.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks of "savagery not seen since the Shoah" -- Hebrew for the Holocaust.

An aerial view shows vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel on October 7 (REUTERS)

He vows to "crush" Hamas, designated a "terrorist organisation" by the United States, Britain, Israel and the European Union.

Israel retaliates, pounds Gaza

Israel rapidly retaliates, pounding Gaza with air strikes as it battles Hamas fighters still inside Israel. It retakes control of the Gaza border area on October 10.

Israel announces a "complete siege" on October 9, cutting off power and food deliveries, then water supplies to Gaza's 2.4 million residents.

Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City on October 7 (REUTERS)

On October 13, Israel urges northern Gaza's citizens to move south within 24 hours. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians flee.

The Arab League denounces a "forced transfer".

Israel, Hezbollah clash

Further north, Israel exchanges cross-border fire with Lebanon's Hezbollah, a Hamas ally also backed by Iran.

In southern Lebanon, a Reuters video journalist is killed on October 13, and six journalists from AFP, Reuters and Al Jazeera are wounded in a strike.

Lebanon blames Israel.

Hospital strike in Gaza

On October 17, a deadly strike hits Gaza's Al-Ahli hospital.

The Hamas health ministry says at least 471 people were killed. US intelligence sources say "100 to 300" people died.

People around the area of Al-Ahli hospital on October 18 (REUTERS)

Israel denies responsibility, blaming a misfired rocket by Islamic Jihad militants.

Thousands stage anti-Israel protests across the Arab world.

Five hostages freed

On October 20 and 22, four hostages, all women, are released. On October 30, an Israeli soldier, also a woman, is rescued in a ground operation by Israeli forces.

US citizens, who were taken as hostages by Hamas, walk while holding hands with Israeli troops on October 20 (REUTERS)

On October 28, Hamas says it is prepared to free hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Aid trucks enter Gaza

The first humanitarian aid trucks enter via Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt on October 21.

More than 370 trucks enter by November 3.

Israel intensifies strike

On October 21, Israel intensifies its air strikes.

Iran warns the next day that the Middle East risks spiralling out of control.

Violations of humanitarian law

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on October 24 denounces "the clear violations of international humanitarian law" in Gaza.

At least 1.4 million Palestinians have fled their homes since the war began, the UN says.

Israeli tanks into Gaza

On October 26, Israeli tanks enter Gaza for several hours.

The UN General Assembly calls the next day for an "immediate humanitarian truce".

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan on October 29 says preventing access to humanitarian aid could be "a crime".

On October 27 the Israeli army says it has "expanded" its ground operations inside Gaza.

Israeli tanks manoeuvre inside the Gaza Strip on October 29 (REUTERS)

Netanyahu announces "the second stage of the war" aimed at destroying Hamas's military and leadership capabilities and rescuing the hostages.

A ceasefire "will not happen", he says.

On October 31, Israeli forces report "fierce battles" inside Gaza.

Evacuations to Egypt

On November 1 Egypt opens the Rafah crossing. Dozens of wounded Palestinians and hundreds of foreigners and dual nationals leave Gaza.

Egypt says it will help evacuate "about 7,000" foreigners and dual nationals.

Refugee camp bombed

Between October 31 and November 2, Israel's military strikes northern Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp three times.

Four UN schools sheltering displaced people are also hit.

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on November 2 (REUTERS)

UN-mandated human rights experts say "time is running out to prevent genocide and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza".

Israel surrounds Gaza City

After almost a week of ground fighting in northern Gaza, Israel's army announces on November 2 it has surrounded Gaza City.

On November 3, Israel begins sending back thousands of Palestinian workers stuck in Israel since hostilities started.

In Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterates that Israel has the "right" and "obligation" to defend itself, but urges it to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

He says Israel will only gain security through the creation of a Palestinian state.

Hezbollah warning

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah warns Israel against attacking Lebanon, saying "all options" are on the table, including "total war".

Hamas says a deadly Israeli strike hit a convoy of ambulances near the territory's largest hospital.

On November 4, Blinken reaffirms US support for "humanitarian pauses" in the fighting, an idea Netanyahu has rejected.

Israeli chief of staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi visits troops on the ground inside Gaza.

