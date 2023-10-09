NDTV Ground Report: Dozens Of Rockets In Sky, Intercepted By Israel

Rockets left behind small clouds of smoke in the skies as Israel defended against the strikes

Dozens of balloons of smoke covered the morning sky over Israel as the Hamas group continued to fire rockets from the Gaza Strip and Israel's impregnable Iron Dome intercepted them midair.

Israel and Hamas are in the middle of the bloodiest escalation in decades that has caused thousands of casualties and injuries on both sides.

The rockets left behind small clouds of smoke in the skies as Israel defended itself against the terror strikes.

Air raid sirens and explosions ring through the Israeli towns as the country reels under unprecedented terror attacks that began on Saturday, a day of Sabbath and a Jewish holiday.

NDTV is on the ground reporting from Ashkelon, a coastal city barely a few kilometres from the Gaza Strip, from where rockets are being fired toward Israel. This morning as NDTV journalists were about to check in, air raid sirens blared and the crew ran to the basement shelter leaving their luggage behind, visuals showed, underlining the horror that Israelis are living through.

The roads in the city are deserted - empty and silent as locals braced for more strikes.

Israel has unleashed a fierce counterattack, determined to "change the face of reality" in Gaza. Israel's Iron Dome system is fully active in Ashkelon, intercepting the rockets fired from the blockaded coastal enclave. However, given the sheer number of rockets being launched by the Hamas group, some may be leaking through these defences, falling on cities and killing hundreds.