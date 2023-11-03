Israel Army Surrounds Gaza City, Hamas Says Will Send Them Back 'In Bags'

"Israeli soldiers have completed the encirclement of the city of Gaza, the centre of the Hamas terror organisation," Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said. "The concept of a ceasefire is not currently on the table at all."

The latest development comes against the backdrop of US President Joe Biden calling for humanitarian pauses in the war for "temporary, localised" cessation of hostilities.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on another diplomatic tour of the Middle East. "We will be talking about concrete steps that can and should be taken to minimise harm to men, women and children in Gaza," Mr Blinken said.

As fighting continued in northern Gaza, hundreds of injured foreigners and dual nationals escaped the war-torn region for Egypt through the Rafah Border Crossing. The Egyptian health ministry said 21 wounded Palestinians and "344 foreign nationals, including 72 children" crossed the border on the second day of opening yesterday.

Over in West Bank, two Palestinians were killed during an Israeli ground operation. These deaths come on top of three others who were killed by Israeli fire on Thursday.

The Israeli army is pushing to free around 240 hostages, both civilian and military, who were captured by Hamas during the October 7 attacks. The US has been flying drones over Gaza in an effort to find those taken hostage.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group claimed on Thursday that it attacked 19 Israeli positions along the border before a speech by its leader Hassan Nasrallah. "Warplanes and helicopters attacked in recent hours targets of the Hezbollah terror organisation in response to fire from Lebanese territory earlier today, together with attacks with artillery and tank fire," the Israeli military said.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said 9,061 people had been killed since the October 7 attacks, including 3,760 children.

Israel has targetted the Jabalia refugee camp - biggest in Gaza - twice in two days, killing hundreds. Israel said the airstrikes on Tuesday and Wednesday killed two Hamas military leaders.