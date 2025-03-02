Hamas Responds After Israel Halts Entry Of All Aid, Supplies In Gaza

Hamas has accused Israel of "blackmail" and called on Egyptian and Qatari mediators to intervene after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's office announced their decision to block the entry of all aid and supplies into Gaza, as a standoff over the truce that has halted fighting for the past six weeks escalated.

The Palestinian group said Israel's move was a "cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant coup on the (ceasefire) agreement."

"We call on mediators to pressure the occupation to fulfill its obligations under the agreement, in all its phases," it said, adding that the only way to get the hostages back would be to adhere to the agreement and start talks for the second phase.

Commenting on the goods suspension, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters the decision would impact the ceasefire talks, adding his group "doesn't respond to pressures,' according to news agency Reuters.

Israel Halts Gaza Aide

Israel on Sunday stopped the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip and warned of "additional consequences" if Hamas doesn't accept a new proposal to extend a fragile ceasefire. Speaking at a news conference, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Palestinians in Gaza would not get goods for free and further negotiations should be linked to the release of the hostages. He said the United States "understands" Israel's decision to halt the entry of goods into Gaza, blaming Hamas for the current stalemate in the talks.

This came after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's office said it had adopted a proposal by US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza for the Ramadan and Passover periods, hours after the first phase of the previously agreed ceasefire expired.

If agreed, the truce would halt fighting until the end of the Ramadan fasting period around March 31 and the Jewish Passover holiday around April 20. However, the truce would be conditional on Hamas releasing half of the living and dead hostages on the first day, with the remainder released at the conclusion, if an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire.

Hamas Rejects Israel's Proposal

Meanwhile, Hamas said it was committed to the originally agreed ceasefire that had been scheduled to move into a second phase, with negotiations aimed at a permanent end to the war, as it rejected the idea of a temporary extension to the 42-day truce.

Egyptian sources told Reuters that the Israeli delegation in Cairo had sought to extend the first phase by 42 days, while Hamas wanted to move to the second phase of the ceasefire deal. Spokesman Hazem Qassem said on Saturday that the group rejected Israel's "formulation" of extending the first phase.

Gaza Truce

In the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas handed over 33 Israeli hostages as well as five Thais returned in an unscheduled release, in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees from Israeli jails and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from some of their positions in Gaza.

Under the original agreement, the second phase was intended to see the start of negotiations over the release of the remaining 59 hostages, the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and a final end to the war.

However, the talks never began and Israel said all its hostages must be returned for fighting to stop.

"Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages," Netanyahu's office said, announcing that the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip would be halted.

"If Hamas persists in its refusal, there will be additional consequences."

Standoff

Over the past six weeks, both sides have accused the ‮other‬ of breaching the agreement. But despite repeated hiccups, it has remained in place while the hostage-for-prisoner exchange envisaged in the first phase was completed.

But there are wide gaps on key areas regarding a permanent end to the war, including what form a postwar administration of Gaza would take and what future there would be for Hamas, which triggered Israel's invasion of Gaza with its attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

The attack killed 1,200 people, in the worst one-day loss of life in Israel's history, and saw 251 people taken into Gaza as hostages. The Israeli campaign has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, displaced almost all of its 2.3 million population and left Gaza a wasteland.

Israel insists that Hamas can play no part in the postwar future of Gaza and that its military and governing structures must be eliminated. It also rejects bringing into Gaza the Palestinian Authority, the body set up under the Oslo accords three decades ago and which exercises limited governance in the occupied West Bank.

Hamas has said it would not insist on continuing to rule Gaza, which it has controlled since 2007, but it would have to be consulted over whatever future administration followed. The issue has been further muddled by Trump's proposal to remove the Palestinian population from Gaza and redevelop the coastal enclave as a property project under US ownership.