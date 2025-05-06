Why Hamas Is Executing Palestinians Amid Food Crisis Under Israeli Blockade

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Hamas executed six Palestinians for alleged looting amid food shortages. Thirteen others were shot in the legs for similar alleged crimes. Hamas imposed a curfew and formed a new force to confront looters.

At least six Palestinians were executed by Hamas in Gaza, and 13 others were shot in the legs for allegedly looting food stores and community kitchens, the Palestinian group said in a statement, as desperation grows in the enclave under a complete Israeli blockade that has now entered its third month.

"A warning has been issued - those who ignore it bear full responsibility," Hamas said in the statement.

Over the last week, there have been reports of armed gangs looting some of the remaining food supplies in Gaza City, challenging Hamas' control of the territory. The Palestinian group has accused some of these "criminal gangs" of working in collaboration with Israel.

"A warning has been issued - those who ignore it bear full responsibility," Hamas said in the statement.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of Gaza's Hamas-run government media office, said some of the looters acted under a clan umbrella and others acted as organised groups, some of which he said received direct support from Israel.

He said a number of "revolutionary execution rulings" had been carried out against "several top criminals" proven to have been involved in looting.

In one incident, the Hamas-run interior ministry said a police officer was killed and others were wounded when an Israeli drone fired a missile at a police unit chasing criminals in Gaza City.

"We will strike with an iron fist all these renegades, and we will take the necessary measures to deter them, no matter the cost, and we will not allow them to continue terrorizing citizens, threatening their lives, and stealing their property," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday, referring to the alleged looters.

Israel has, meanwhile, not commented on the allegation.

Hamas Imposes Curfew In Gaza

According to a Reuters report, Hamas' armed wing has started imposing curfews starting at 9 pm (local time) to restrict the movement of civilians and to chase criminals.

Some of the Gazans supported Hamas' actions, saying the looting gangs have terrorised locals and are aiding the Israeli government in "starving" them.

"Those gangs, some of them armed, have terrorised people, not only stealing food, but stopping some people on the roads and taking away their money and phones," Ahmed, a resident of Gaza City, told Reuters.

"They aid the occupation in starving us; they must be dealt with as collaborators," he added.

SAFA news agency, close to Hamas, said the interior ministry has formed a new 5,000-member force tasked with confronting looters and armed gangs. However, local police forces have been hampered by attacks from Israeli drones against any armed Palestinians they identify.

Hamas deployed thousands of police and security forces across Gaza after a ceasefire took effect in January, but its armed presence shrank sharply since Israel resumed large-scale attacks in March.

Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

United Nations officials have warned of the increasingly dire humanitarian situation facing Gaza, which has been devastated by the Israeli campaign launched following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israel has defended its blockade against aid entering Gaza, alleging that Hamas steals supplies intended for the civilian population and distributes them to its own forces, an allegation that Hamas denies.

However, the problem has worsened as the blockade has persisted, posing a challenge to Hamas, which has faced irregular protests by people in Gaza angered by a shortage of food reaching the enclave.

The incidents underlined the strain facing the Gaza population, which has been increasingly squeezed into areas in central Gaza and along the coast as Israeli forces have created wide buffer zones around the enclave.

Meanwhile, Israeli military strikes killed at least 40 people across the enclave in the past 24 hours, the territory's health ministry said.

Israel's campaign was triggered by the devastating Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, that killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and saw 251 taken hostage. It has so far killed more than 52,500 Palestinians.