"Hamas Began This War": Israel After Air Strike Kills 20 Civilians In Gaza

After Israel struck one of the main hospitals in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 20 people, including five journalists, the Israeli military said it doesn't "intentionally" target civilians, blaming the Palestinian group Hamas for creating "impossible conditions" through the war. The Israeli strike on Khan Younis' Nasser Hospital on Monday was among the deadliest of multiple attacks on both hospitals and journalists over the course of the 22-month war.

The five journalists killed in the strike included those working for Associated Press, Al Jazeera, Reuters and Middle East Eye, a UK-based media outlet, most on a contractor or freelance basis.

Amid international condemnation of Israeli action, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), in a statement, claimed they are operating in an "extremely complex reality" in the Gaza Strip.

"Earlier today, IDF troops carried out a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. We are aware of reports that harm was caused to civilians, including journalists. I would like to be clear from the start - the IDF does not intentionally target civilians. The IDF makes every effort to mitigate harm to civilians while ensuring the safety of our troops. Any incident that raises concern in this regard is addressed by the relevant mechanisms in the IDF," BG Effie Defrin, spokesperson of the IDF, said.

He claimed Hamas operatives deliberately use civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, as shields.

"They have even operated from the Nasser hospital itself. Hamas began this war, created impossible fighting conditions - and is preventing its end by still holding 50 hostages," Defrin said.

IDF said a probe has been launched and that they "regret any harm to uninvolved individuals".

"Reporting from an active warzone carries immense risk, especially in a war with a terrorist organisation such as Hamas, who cynically hides behind the civilian population. As always, we will present our findings as transparently as possible," he added.

Netanyahu's Reaction

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office called the strike a "tragic mishap" and said the military was investigating. He did not elaborate on the nature of the mistake.

Israeli media reported that troops fired two artillery shells, targeting what they suspected was a Hamas surveillance camera on the roof. Reporters from different outlets had regularly set up live TV shots at that location.

Outrage Over Strike

The AP and Reuters demanded an explanation in a joint letter to Israeli authorities.

"We are outraged that independent journalists were among the victims of this strike on the hospital, a location that is protected under international law," it said. "These journalists were present in their professional capacity, doing critical work bearing witness."

They also noted that Israel has barred international journalists from entering Gaza since the start of the war, outside of visits organised by the military.

Zaher al-Waheidi, head of the records department at the Gaza Health Ministry, said the initial strike hit an upper floor housing operating rooms and doctors' residences, killing at least two people. The second strike, hitting the stairwell, killed another 18. Around 80 people were wounded, including many in the hospital's courtyard, al-Waheidi said.