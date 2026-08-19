Hafiz Saeed Sent 10,000 Terrorists To Kashmir, Claims Pakistani Cleric

Pakistani cleric Naseer Madni, who reportedly suffered a serious cardiac episode while delivering a Friday sermon earlier this month, has returned to the public stage.

While addressing a gathering linked to the banned terror outfit in Bahawalnagar on August 14, he spoke about Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and claimed that he had sent 10,000 terrorists to Kashmir.

Madni's remarks have revived questions about the scale of LeT's involvement in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and the role allegedly played by its founder.

Hafiz Saeed Already At Centre Of India's Terror Cases

Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Pakistan-based terror organisation accused of carrying out some of the deadliest attacks against India.

The United Nations sanctioned LeT in 2005 over its links to Al-Qaeda and the Taliban. The United States later placed Saeed on its global terrorism list in 2008.

His name has also figured in India's investigations into major terror attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Earlier in July, a Jammu court issued a non-bailable warrant against Saeed in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack case.

The Mumbai Police have formally begun the process for an 'in absentia' trial against six absconding Pakistani accused in the case.

The 26/11 attacks began on the night of November 26, 2008, when 10 terrorists entered Mumbai by sea. Over the next four days, they launched coordinated attacks across the city, killing 166 people and injuring around 300 others.

The assault targeted some of Mumbai's busiest and most prominent locations and sent shockwaves far beyond India.

If the accused are convicted in the 'in absentia' proceedings, they will be sentenced and face punishment if and when they are brought to India.

Saeed's name has also surfaced in the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Twenty-six people, most of them civilians, were killed in Pahalgam in April 2025.