Hafiz Saeed Moves Pakistan Court Against Withdrawal Of Security

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court, challenging a provincial government's decision to withdraw his security.



The provincial government of Punjab in Pakistan last month had withdrawn policemen deployed for the security of the



The chief justice, however, later directed the top provincial police officials to ensure the provision of security to all those who face genuine security threats.



In a petition filed through his counsel Advocate AK Dogar in the Lahore High Court on Friday, Saeed said the Punjab government, on the pretext of the top court order, has withdrawn his security.



He said the Supreme Court had ordered that the security of those facing a threat to life should not be withdrawn.



"But the government made a wrong interpretation of the Supreme Court order in my case and has withdrawn my security despite threats to my life," Saeed said.



The founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, who carries a USD 10 million bounty for his role in terror activities, accused the government of discrimination in his case.



"I request the court to make it a binding to follow the Supreme Court order in letter and spirit across the board and restore my security," he said.



The JuD usually makes elaborate arrangements for the security of Saeed wherever he goes. Even at Saeed's home, a JuD special squad has been given the task of providing him with security.



Saeed is the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed. JuD was declared as a foreign terrorist organization by the US in June 2014.



