US Launches 175 Probes Into 'Potential Abuse' Of H-1B Visa Program: Report

The United States Department of Labor (DOL) recently revealed that it launched at least 175 investigations targeting a potential abuse of the H-1B Visa Program, according to a report by Fox News on Friday.

The DOL launched Project Firewall in September to ensure that employers were prioritising American citizens for job positions and were not abusing the visa program.

The launch of Project Firewall came as President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that imposed a one-time fee of $100,000 on H-1B visa petitions.

What Did The Probes Uncover?

The Labor Department did not mention specifics of the 175 investigations, which account for more than $15 million in calculated back wages to workers. However, the investigations uncovered many concerns.

One of the concerns was that some foreign workers with advanced educational degrees were paid far less than what was mentioned in a job description. The DOL said that this concern drove down wages for visa holders and American workers alike, while also forcing American employees with the same educational qualifications to accept lower wages to stay competitive.

The investigations found that employers did not even inform US Citizenship and Immigration Services when an H-1B visa holder was terminated or found significant lag times between a termination and an employer notifying the agency.

Another concern that the investigations uncovered was about the Labor Condition Application (LCA)- a form that employers must file with the Labor Department to hire foreign workers for H-1B, H-1B1, and E-3 visa programs.

The report said that employers are required to give notice to American workers before they hire foreign workers while filing an LCA.

The investigations found out that work sites listed on LCAs did not exist, or that workers were unaware of the jobs they were supposedly assigned to perform as laid out in the applications.

Employees were paid less than what was detailed in the LCA. Moreover, employers were copying and pasting job notices for American workers that had little connection to the job described in the form, the report further said.

It was also discovered that some employees took part in benching, which happens when H-1B visa holders are not paid when they are in-between active work projects.