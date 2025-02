H-1B Visa Initial Registration Period To Begin From Next Month

The initial registration period for the H-1B visas for the fiscal year 2026 will commence on March 7 and close on March 24, a US agency has said.

Indians are the main beneficiaries of the H-1B visas, which bring in the best of the talent and brains from across the world. Highly skilled professionals from India walk away with the overwhelming number of H-1B visas - which is Congressional mandated 65,0000 every year and another 20,000 for those who received higher education from the US.

What is an H-1B Visa

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

What is the registration fee for H-1B Visa

The registration fee is for H-1B Visa is USD 215.

The initial registration period for the most sought-after H-1B visas for foreign guest workers for fiscal 2026 will open at noon Eastern Time (10:30 pm IST) on March 7 and run through noon Eastern Time (10:30 pm IST) on March 24, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Wednesday.

During this period, prospective petitioners and representatives must use a USCIS online account to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the associated registration fee for each beneficiary, it said.

The USCIS further said that the FY 2026 H-1B cap will use the beneficiary-centric selection process launched in FY 2025. The US fiscal begins on October 1.