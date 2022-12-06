Guns N' Roses Fan Hit In The Face By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose At Australia Concert

Axl Rose threw his microphone into the audience as a customary ritual

'Guns N' Roses' frontman Axl Rose has decided to end his tradition of throwing his microphone into the crowd after a woman claimed she was injured at his concert, New York Post reported. The move comes after Rebecca Howe, alleged she got hurt during one of the band's concerts in Australia. After the band performed its last song, 'Take Me Down To Paradise City', Mr Rose threw his microphone into the audience as a customary ritual. However, the mic made impact with Ms Howe, and caused her nose to bleed.

According to Adelaide Advertiser, Ms Howe was left with two black eyes and a bust-up nose after the incident which occurred at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday night. Another person in the crowd caught the mic after it hit Ms Howe who was left shocked and hyperventilating. Soon after, she received help from an off-duty policeman who helped her get away from the crowd and recollect herself.

She told the newspaper, "He took a bow, and then he launched the microphone out to the crowd ... and then bang, right on the bridge of my nose. What if it was a couple of inches to the right or left? I could have lost an eye. What if it hit me in the mouth and I broke my teeth? If my head was turned and it hit me in the temple, it could have killed me."

Following the incident, Axl Rose shared a lengthy post on Twitter, writing that he will no longer toss his microphone to fans. See the tweet here:

He wrote, "It's come to my attention that a fan may have been hurt at r show in Adelaide Australia possibly being hit by the microphone at the end of the show when I traditionally toss the mic to the fans," he began.

"If true obviously we don't want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in anyway hurt anyone at any of r shows anywhere," Rose continued. "Having tossed the mic at the end of r show for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of r performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic."

He added: "Regardless in the interest of public safety from now on we'll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at r performances." "We hope the public and of course r fans get that sometimes happens. A BIG THANKS to everyone for understanding," he concluded.

