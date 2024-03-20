Gunmen Open Fire At Pakistan's Gwadar Port, 2 Attackers Killed

Gwadar is near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route in the Arabian Sea (Representational)

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at Pakistan's Gwadar port authority complex in its restive Balochistan province, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Two attackers were killed in retaliatory firing by security personnel, the TV channel said, adding that a blast preceded the firing.

Gwadar's deputy commissioner and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gwadar is located near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route in the Arabian Sea.

The deep-water port is key to the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which also encompasses roads and energy projects and is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative.

China has invested heavily under its Belt and Road Initiative in mineral-rich Balochistan, including developing Gwadar, despite a decades-long separatist insurgency in the area.

Chinese targets have previously come under attack by several terrorist groups in Pakistan. In August, gunmen attacked a convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar with the separatist Balochistan Liberation Army claiming responsibility for the attack.

