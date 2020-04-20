Gunman Found Dead After Killing Over 10 People In Canada Rampage: Police

An overnight rampage took place across rural Nova Scotia. (Representational)

A 51-year-old gunman killed at least 10 people including a police officer during an overnight rampage across rural Nova Scotia, according to Canadian federal police who said the suspect was found dead following an hours-long manhunt.

"We don't have a final count," police spokesman Chris Weather told a news conference Sunday. "It's in excess of 10. It almost certainly will be more than 10. How much more than 10, I do not know."

"The search for the suspect ended this morning. When the suspect was located. And I can confirm that he is deceased."

