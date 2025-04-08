Gujaratis Make Electoral Debut In Canada As Punjabis Seek Re-Election

Gujaratis have emerged as a major bloc, even as Punjabis remain a force to be reckoned with in Canada's political sphere, as immigrants of Indian origin steadily gain ground in the North American country which will hold federal elections later this month.

The Indian diaspora in Canada is vibrant and diverse - from Punjabis and Gujaratis, to Bengalis and Malayalis. While most migrants within the Indian-Canadian community are either students or highly-skilled employees, Gujaratis and Punjabis usually have a business background.

Over the last two decades, Punjabis were the only ones who ventured into the political arena, but come 2025, Gujaratis are making a debut. Brampton in Ontario and Calgary in Alberta, both with a sizeable Indian-Canadian population, have emerged as battleground cities as four Gujarati-origin candidates are contesting for parliamentary seats.

POLITICAL DEBUT

Most of the Gujarati-origin candidates are first-generation immigrants. While Punjabis have a clear advantage in terms of numbers, representation, and a history in Canadian politics - from MPs, to ministers, some as senior as a Cabinet rank, Gujaratis have spent decades at the grassroots, laying the groundwork with an enterprising outlook and community service. They have also significantly gained ground in terms of social leadership.

The four Gujarati-origin Indian-Canadians contesting in Canada's 45th federal election, scheduled on April 28, 2025 are Jayesh Brahmbhatt, Sunjiv Raval, Ashok Patel, and Minesh Patel.

KEY CONTESTANTS - A BRIEF HISTORY

Jayesh Brahmbhatt, contesting the parliamentary election from Brampton Chinguacousy Park, moved from India to Canada in 2001. A civil engineer by profession, Mr Brahmbhatt went on to become a successful real estate developer in Canada. Living in Canada for almost quarter of a century now, he ventured into politics and has been given a ticket by the People's Party.

Speaking to Times of India, he said, "We stand for freedom, responsibility, fairness and respect for all, and somewhere it resonates with me", adding that he is confident of a win in the upcoming polls. "I have spoken to a lot of people, and they seek change from this election," he said.

Acknowledging the rise of the Indian community and regional sub-communities in Canada, Mr Brahmbhatt said, "Political parties in Canada are now identifying Indians as an important community in the political arena, and sub-groups such as Gujaratis are making the most of this opportunity to be represented and be heard."

Sunjiv Raval, another Gujarati-origin Indian-Canadian, is contesting the parliamentary election from Calgary Midnapore. He has been given a ticket by the Liberal Party of Canada. Mr Raval is a successful businessman who owns a chain of stores. Since moving to Calgary more than 20 years ago, he has been actively involved in community work and has represented several Indian community groups.

Acknowledging the cost of living issue much talked about by Canadians, Mr Raval said, "We are fighting on issues faced by the middle class, who have been demanding better infrastructure and sports facilities, affordable housing and work opportunities for all." He added that the other political issue - immigration - requires a balanced approach. "The country needs immigrants, but there must be a balance. We hope to restore it with the right policies. We have a voice now," he said.

The third person of Gujarati descent contesting the Canadian election this month is Ashok Patel. He and Minesh Patel, the fourth Gujarati entering Canadian politics, are contesting as Independent candidates. While Ashok Patel is contesting from Edmonton Sherwood, Minesh Patel has filed his nomination papers from Calgary Skyview. Both are from a business background and are now looking to serve fellow Canadians by becoming lawmakers.

The Conservative Party of Canada had picked a fifth Gujarati as one of their candidates briefly. His name is Don Patel, a successful realtor from Gujarat's Anand. He was considered for a ticket from Etobicoke North, but didn;t make the final cut.

'NOT A SURPRISE'

This marks a massive shift in Indian community representation in Canada. From being dominated by Punjabis, the rise of Gujaratis in Canada's political landscape has led to diversity in representation, thereby giving the Canadian voters a greater choice. Gujaratis are not replacing or competing with Punjabis, but are adding to the Indian community's political base. It is also a welcome move as culturally diverse values will now shape policy.

Speaking to Times of India about the rise of Gujaratis in Canada's politics, Hemant Shah, the Director of International Trade at Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), said he saw this coming. It isn't a surprise, he added. "Canada is home to more than 1 lakh Gujaratis. The community is present in almost all major cities, but more so in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. Many came to the country as immigrants whereas many more arrived as students and settled here. I have been in Canada for over four decades now, and in this election, we are perhaps witnessing the highest number of candidates of Gujarati origin. Irrespective of their win, it is a significant step in ensuring representation of the community, which is the second largest after Punjabis," he said.

THE KNOWN TURF

The Punjabi representation in Canadian politics has been known for a while now. Some of prominent names include Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party and the first Sikh leader to head a party in Canada; Anita Anand, who is currently the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry; Kamal Khera, the current Minister of Health; Sukh Dhaliwal, a Liberal Party MP, and Bardish Chagger, the former minister of diversity, inclusion, and youth.

