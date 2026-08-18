Gujarat Chief Minister Woos US Tech Giants In Silicon Valley Investment Push

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel pitched the state as a global technology and innovation hub during the second day of his official visit to the United States, engaging with indutry leaders and investors in San Francisco. He is the first Gujarat Chief Minister to visit the United States in 25 years.

Leading a high-level state delegation, Patel held roundtable discussions and one-on-one meetings with over 100 executives from sectors, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, deep-tech, HealthTech, EdTech, gaming, and cybersecurity.

The Chief Minister urged global firms to look beyond traditional investment and view Gujarat as a long-term strategic partner for supply chain development, research, and future technology innovation.

Addressing industry executives, Patel emphasised the natural synergy between Silicon Valley's innovation ecosystem and Gujarat's robust industrial infrastructure.

He reiterated his administration's commitment to providing an end-to-end support system covering research and development, manufacturing setup, and international expansion.

Patel pointed out that the success of a next-generation technology hub relies on the simultaneous delivery of land, reliable power, global connectivity, capital, high-caliber talent, and policy stability-a framework Gujarat is fully prepared to guarantee.

To further solidify these strategic ties, the delegation extended formal invitations to technology leaders for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled for January 2027.

Silicon Valley Collaborations Drive Tech Expansion

High-profile bilateral meetings formed the cornerstone of the day's itinerary, focusing on concrete industrial setups and research partnerships. During discussions with the leadership of Analog Devices, discussions centered on maintaining ultra-stable manufacturing environments and uninterrupted power supplies critical for wafer fabrication facilities.

The semiconductor major, which already employs over 300 professionals in the state working alongside Tata Electronics, reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its technology footprint in India.

Meanwhile, talks with Modutek Corporation focused on setting up wafer-fab support equipment, advanced manufacturing, and establishing R&D facilities at Sanand and GIFT City.

Deep-Tech, Skilled Talent, and Digital Security Take Center Stage

The delegation also engaged with Applied Materials, exploring opportunities in talent development, process innovation, and bringing the company's extensive value-chain partners to Gujarat.

The conversation highlighted Gujarat's strong chemical manufacturing base as a key asset for producing specialty chemicals and materials essential for semiconductor fabrication.

In parallel meetings, venture firm TDK Ventures highlighted startup collaborations in advanced materials and AI solutions, while consultations with the Wadhwani Foundation mapped out plans to establish a dedicated Wadhwani Innovation Centre and enhance vocational training across state institutions.