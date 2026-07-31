Gujarat Chief Minister Reviews Rain Preparedness, Puts 10 Districts On High Alert

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid a surprise late-night visit to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) on Friday to review the prevailing rain situation across Gujarat and assess the state's preparedness for any weather-related emergencies.

Reviewing the latest updates on rainfall and disaster management measures, the Chief Minister directed district collectors of the 10 districts likely to be placed under a Red Alert on Saturday to remain on high alert and ensure all necessary precautionary measures are in place.

To strengthen emergency response, two Army columns each have been stationed in Ahmedabad, Navsari, and Surat and will be deployed to assist the civil administration whenever required. Additionally, Air Force helicopters have been kept on standby at Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Vadodara, and Pune for rapid response and rescue operations, if needed.

The Chief Minister was informed that, owing to the state's proactive planning and precautionary measures, more than 16,500 citizens have been shifted to safer locations, while 41 people have been rescued from rain-related incidents.

Officials also informed the Chief Minister that rainfall was recorded in 201 talukas across Gujarat on Friday. With the latest spell of rain, the state has received 61.5 per cent of its seasonal rainfall so far.