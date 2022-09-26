Gucci's 68 Pairs Of Identical Twins Steal Show At Milan Fashion Week

The show featured double and identical models instead of featuring just one at a time.

At the Milan fashion show, Italian clothing and accessories brand Gucci featured 68 pairs of identical twins in its show titled as "Gucci Twinsburg". The show featured double and identical models instead of featuring just one at a time.

The show was held for Alessandro Michele's Spring-Summer 2022-23 collection. Gucci posted several videos and pictures from the fashion show on its Twitter handle. One of the videos shows twins walking down the ramp one-by-one while holding hands.

After walking two separate runways divided by a wall of portraits, 68 sets of twins and doppelgängers joined hands with their sibling or other for the #GucciTwinsburg finale. #AlessandroMichele#MFW#GucciEyewear#GucciJewelrypic.twitter.com/WtVlt0AXTE — gucci (@gucci) September 24, 2022

The clip also shows the twin models wearing same set of designer wears and accessories. "After walking two separate runways divided by a wall of portraits, 68 sets of twins and doppelgangers joined hands with their sibling or other for the Gucci Twinsburg finale," wrote Gucci while sharing the video.

The video was shared on Twitter on Saturday. It has received over 7,000 views and hundreds of likes. Twitter users can be seen impressed with the new Spring-Sumer collection from the brand. "This is fantastic to see," wrote one user, while another said, "The one and only Alessandro."

Mr Michele showcased a number of outfits in the show that included symbols and icons, bold tailoring interpretations, historical pressings, and a tribute to many civilizations whose components enriched and enhanced his narrative.

One of the outfits from his collection showed a furry creature named Gizmo from '80s cinema lore hand-painted on a dress.

Beside these, there were a number of outfits and accessories. "And then, the revelation: the same clothes emanate different qualities on seemingly identical bodies," stated Mr Michele in his show notes.

"Twinship is a topos that transcends biology showing us the sense of co-belonging and sisterhood that should guide our trip through this planet," he added.



