"Great Leader": JD Vance Praises PM Modi During His India Visit

United States Vice President JD Vance on Monday said it was an "honour" to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the PM a "great leader" on the first day of his India visit.

Vance also expressed gratitude for hosting his family at the PM's residence in New Delhi and said that PM Modi was "incredibly kind to my family."

Responding to PM Modi's post on X, the US Vice President wrote, "It was an honor to see Prime Minister Modi this evening. He's a great leader, and he was incredibly kind to my family."

It was an honor to see Prime Minister Modi this evening. He's a great leader and he was incredibly kind to my family.



I look forward to working under President Trump's leadership to strengthen our friendship and cooperation with the people of India! https://t.co/pCWmxcFjw8 — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 21, 2025

Vance further expressed willingness to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

"I look forward to working under President Trump's leadership to strengthen our friendship and cooperation with the people of India!" Vance said.

PM Modi, after meeting Vance, said that both nations are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors.

"Pleased to welcome US Vice President JD Vance and his family to New Delhi. We reviewed the fast-paced progress following my visit to the US and meeting with President Trump. We are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation, including in trade, technology, defence, energy and people-to-people exchanges," PM Modi wrote on X.

He also emphasised that India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership will be a "defining" partnership of the 21st Century for India and the world.

During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed the strength of the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and jointly launched the India-U.S. COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century, which as described by a statement from US Vice President office is an "initiative anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill, and robust engagement of their citizens".

The two leaders also welcomed the progress in the negotiations for a US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). They formally announced the finalisation of the Terms of Reference for the negotiations.

"Vice President Vance and Prime Minister Modi welcomed significant progress in the negotiations for a US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and formally announced the finalization of the Terms of Reference for the negotiations, laying down a roadmap for further discussions about our shared economic priorities," said the statement from Vance's office.

It said BTA presents an opportunity to negotiate a new and modern trade agreement focused on promoting job creation and citizen well-being in both countries. The goal is to enhance bilateral trade and supply-chain integration in a balanced and mutually beneficial manner.

"Guided by their respective visions of 'Amrit Kaal for India' and 'Golden Age for America,' BTA is expected to create new opportunities of growth for workers, farmers, and entrepreneurs in both countries," the statement said.

The US Vice President, who is on a four-day official visit to India starting Monday, has arrived in Jaipur with his family for the second leg of his visit. Vance will visit Agra on April 23. The visit concludes with their departure from India on April 24 at 6:40 am.

The visit comes closely on the heels of a positive and successful meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi in Washington earlier this year.

