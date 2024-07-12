'Great Job Joe': Trump Mocks Biden Gaffes In Middle Of NATO Press Meet

Donald Trump on Thursday mocked Joe Biden after he made verbal slips during a press conference.

Donald Trump on Thursday mocked Joe Biden while the US president, who is under huge pressure due to concerns over his mental fitness, made verbal slips during a high-stakes press conference.

"Crooked Joe begins his 'Big Boy' Press Conference with, 'I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president... Great job, Joe!" Trump said on his Truth Social site.

