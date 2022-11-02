Grain Corridor Needs Reliable, Long-Term Protection: Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the grain shipping corridor to get food out of his country.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the grain shipping corridor to get food out of his country, part of an agreement which Russia has suspended, needs reliable, long-term protection.

"The grain corridor needs reliable and long-term protection," Zelensky said ahead of Wednesday when no cargo movement is expected in the humanitarian corridor.

"Russia must clearly understand that it will receive a harsh global response to any measures that disrupt our food exports," he said in his daily address on social media.

